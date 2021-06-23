Weather Minute for June 23, 2021

This morning will be cool and clear. Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds this morning will be calm.

This afternoon we will have plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 70s. Winds this afternoon will be between three to five miles from the northwest and we will have low humidity.

This evening we will have a mainly clear sky. Winds will continue from the northwest between three to five miles an hour. Temperatures this evening will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight we will be mostly clear. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight winds will be light from the south.