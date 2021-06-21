Weather Minute for June 21, 2021

This morning we will have temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with patchy clouds. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will be warm and humid. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. There will be clouds and sunshine with scattered thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds and downpours. Winds this afternoon will continue from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening we will continue to have scattered thunderstorms. Some have potential to be severe. Temperatures this evening will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Tonight thunderstorms taper off and a steady rain develops into Tuesday morning. Winds tonight will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.