Weather Minute for June 2, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Winds this morning will be calm.

This afternoon temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. We will have scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. This evening we will have showers around. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between three to five miles an hour.

Tonight winds will be light from the south. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers.