Weather Minute for June 1st, 2021

This morning we will have clouds and a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds this morning will be calm.

This afternoon we will have a rather cloudy sky. Winds this afternoon will be light from the southwest. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. During the afternoon a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

This evening temperatures will be in the 60s. This evening will be cloudy with a light southwesterly breeze.

Tonight we will stay cloudy as temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s.