Weather Minute for June 18, 2021

This morning we will have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds this morning will be calm.

This afternoon we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening there could be a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Some storms could contain strong winds and downpours. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight there will be a variable cloudy sky with a few showers and thunderstorms.