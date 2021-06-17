Weather Minute for June 17, 2021

This morning we will have a clear sky and it will be chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s with a calm wind.

This afternoon will be filled with blue sky and sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will have a light northerly breeze.

This evening we will have a clear sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will continue from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight it will be calm with a mainly clear sky. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.