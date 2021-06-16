Weather Minute for June 16, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s. This morning we will start off with sunshine and light winds from the northwest.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and comfortable. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have sunshine with some passing clouds. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this evening will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the mid 40s. Winds tonight will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.