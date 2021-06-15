Weather Minute for June 15, 2021

This morning there will be patchy fog with temperatures in the 50s. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon. Most will stay dry Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. It will be breezy this afternoon with wind from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. This evening we will have a partly cloudy sky. Winds this evening will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be partially clear with low temperatures in the 50s. Winds tonight will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.