Weather Minute for July 9th, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with fog reducing visibility. Winds will be calm.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. This afternoon a lingering shower or thundershower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have a partly cloudy sky. Winds this evening will be in from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds and some fog. Winds will continue from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.