Weather Minute for July 8th

This morning we will have showers around and some patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Winds will be light from the south.

This afternoon we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce localized flooding. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s but it will still be humid. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Winds this evening will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Overnight we will have a variable cloudy sky with patchy fog. Winds continue from the south with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.