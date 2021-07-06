Weather Minute for July 6, 2021

This morning we will have patchy fog with hazy sunshine. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this morning will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon winds will be more westerly between five to ten miles an hour. This afternoon we will have hazy sunshine with heat and humidity. Temperatures this morning will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. With the heat and humidity, a pop up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

This evening we will have a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds this evening will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight there will be patchy clouds. Winds tonight will continue from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.