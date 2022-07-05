This morning will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Today we will have clouds and sunshine. This afternoon there will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could contain downpours and strong winds. You will want to stay weather aware. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.