Weather Minute for July 5, 2021

This morning winds will be calm and fog will reduce visibility. Use caution while commuting. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This afternoon will be hazy and humid. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

This evening temperatures will dip into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will have a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the southwest between three to five miles an hour.

Tonight winds will be light from the southwest. We will have patchy clouds and it will be humid. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 60s.