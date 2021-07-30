Weather Minute for July 30th, 2021

This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in the 60s. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will become sunny. High temperatures will reach to the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be breezy this afternoon with winds from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening we will be mainly clear. Winds this evening will continue from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Tonight winds will diminish from the northwest. Tonight we will have a mainly clear to partially clear sky. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST