Weather Minute for July 29, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Winds will be calm.

This afternoon we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorm could become severe with hail, damaging winds, and downpours. You will want to stay weather aware. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s.

This evening we will continue to see some showers and thunderstorms across Central PA. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s.

Tonight we will have showers tapering off with a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 60s.