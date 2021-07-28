Weather Minute for July 28th, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds and some fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Winds will be calm.

This afternoon there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm this afternoon cannot be ruled out. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 80s.

This evening we will have a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s with a northwesterly breeze.

Tonight winds will be calm. Tonight we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 60s.