Weather Minute for July 27, 2021

This morning we will have patchy fog and hazy sunshine. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Winds this morning will be calm.

This afternoon we will have hazy sunshine and it will be hot and humid. High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have a partially clear sky. North and around I-80 there could be a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight after a thunderstorm early in the north, we will have patchy clouds. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 60s. Winds tonight continue from the northwest between three to five miles an hour.