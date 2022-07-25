This morning we will have a lingering showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures this morning will be in the 70s.

High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. We will have a partly clear sky tonight.