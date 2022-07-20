This morning will be clear and sticky with temperatures in the 60s.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This will usher in warm air. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity will make it feel even more sticky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Late today into Thursday morning there could be a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 70s.