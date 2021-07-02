Weather Minute for July 2, 2021

This morning we will have clouds around with some patchy fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the northwest and will be light.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s. We will also have lower humidity. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This afternoon a pop up shower could happen in a few spots.

This evening we will have a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this evening will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight there will be patchy clouds. Winds tonight will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.