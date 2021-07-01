Weather Minute for July 1st, 2021

This morning we will have rain and fog to deal with on the morning commute. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light from the southwest.

This afternoon we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers. There could also be a rumble of thunder or two. High temperatures today will reach the mid 70s. Winds this afternoon will continue from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening there will be a rather cloudy sky with a few shower around. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this evening will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight winds will be between three to five miles an hour from the west. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with a shower or two. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.