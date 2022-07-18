This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. This morning there will be patchy fog. There will also be a few showers around.

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with showers around. There could also be some rumbles of thunder at times. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight the sky will slowly celar.