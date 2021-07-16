Weather Minute for July 16, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 60s. Winds this morning will be light from the southwest.

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. This afternoon we will have clouds & sun with a thunderstorm in spots. Some storms could contain strong winds and downpours.

Storms will taper off this evening. Temperatures will be in the 80s. Winds this evening will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. It will be quite humid. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight we will have light southwesterly winds.