Weather Minute for July 15, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 60s. This morning winds will be calm and we will also be dealing with some fog.

This afternoon there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It will be a warm and humid day. High temperatures today will reach into the upper 80s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have a partly cloudy sky. Winds this evening will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Late this evening, a shower cannot be ruled out in our northwestern counties. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds. In our northwestern counties there could be a stray shower. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 60s. Winds tonight will be light from the southwest.