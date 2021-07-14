Weather Minute for July 14, 2021

This morning we will have a stray shower or sprinkle, otherwise clouds mix with some sunshine. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s to lower 70s. Winds this morning will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will be seasonable with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. It will still be humid. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine and a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

This evening winds will continue from the west between five to ten miles an hour. This evening there will be a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 70s.

Tonight we will have a light westerly breeze with patchy clouds. Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 60s.