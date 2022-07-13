This morning we will have a partially to mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 60s.

Today we will have clouds and sun and a shower or thunderstorm in spots during the afternoon hours. Most will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds and should be able to view July’s full moon.