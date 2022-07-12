This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 60s.

Today a cold front will move through. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds. Make sure you stay weather aware. High temperatures will be in in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.