Weather Minute for July 12, 2021

This morning we will have fog reducing visibility. Please use caution while traveling. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this morning will be calm to light from the southwest.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be warm and humid. High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the mid to upper 80s. This afternoon we could see a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain downpours and strong winds. Winds will be from the southwest.

This evening we will continue to see a few showers and thunderstorms. Winds this evening will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Winds tonight will calm. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 60s.