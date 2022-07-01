This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

Today will also be warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will also be more humid. Today we will have clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Any storm could contain downpours and gusty winds, you will want to stay weather aware.

Tonight temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Tonight we will be dealing with scattered showers and storms.