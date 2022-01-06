Weather Minute for January 6, 2022

Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Late today some snow will impact us into early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset and Bedford counties starting at 3:00 PM today until 2:00 AM on Friday morning. South of the turnpike and into the Laurel Highlands we could see 3-6″ of snowfall into Friday. South of I-80 expect around 1-3″ to fall. Most places north of I-80 will pick up around a trace to an inch of snow.

No matter where you are traveling tonight into tomorrow morning, visibility will be reduced with some slick and icy road conditions. Use caution and take it slow. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Snow will continue overnight.

Early Friday morning snow will taper off to just some snow showers. Still watch for slick and icy patches as you commute. Friday we will continue to have some scattered snow showers with a partly cloudy sky. It will be windy and quite chilly. Winds on Friday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will only be in the mid 20s. The winds will make it feel even colder. Friday night temperatures will tumble into the single digits to lower teens. Friday night we will have a partially clear sky.