Weather Minute for January 5, 2022

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We will have a breeze between five to ten miles an hour from the south. This morning will be rather cloudy.

This afternoon a weak cold front will move through. We will be cloudy with just a few sprinkles or flurries. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid 40s.

Tonight we will have a few flurries early then the sky will try to clear. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 20s.