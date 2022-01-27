Weather Minute for January 27, 2022

This morning it will be bitter cold with temperatures below zero degrees or in the single digits. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Jefferson County until 8:00 AM. This morning we will have a clear start.

Today sunshine will fade behind the clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip be into the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few snow showers.