Weather Minute for January 26, 2022

This morning will be very cold with temperatures in the single digits. Winds this morning will be calm.

Today there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20s. Winds will be light from the west.

We will have another bitter cold night on Wednesday thanks to radiational cooling. Radiational cooling happens when you have a calm wind and clear sky. Tonight temperatures will fall below zero in many spots. Make sure your house is prepared for the cold and your pet has a safe and warm place to go inside. Also make sure to check on your neighbors.