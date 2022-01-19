Weather Minute for January 19, 2022

This morning we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures this morning will be in the 20s.

Today we will have a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. This will usher in some milder air. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. A clipper system will try to move in. We will have variable cloudiness with a few showers and snow showers in the afternoon and evening hours.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s. Tonight we will see rain and snow showers turning over to a few snow showers. Southern counties could see a dusting to an inch of snowfall.