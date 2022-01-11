Weather Minute for January 11, 2022

This morning will be quite cold. Temperatures will be in the single digits to lower teens. Factor in the wind chill, and we will feel like we are below zero. Make sure to bundle up.

Today we will have another cold day. High temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a sunshine mixing with some clouds.

Tonight temperatures will be back into the teens with a mainly clear sky.