Weather Minute for Groundhog Day 2022

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s. This morning we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine.

Today there will be a cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

A system will be approaching late today bringing us rainfall. In some higher elevations there could be some snowflakes mixed in. Tonight the rain will pick up to a steady pace. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid 30s.