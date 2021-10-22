Weather Minute for Friday October 22, 2021

This morning we will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning will be cloudy with drizzle. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sun with a shower in spots. Today winds will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight temperatures fall into the lower to mid 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with a shower or two. Winds tonight will be light from the west.