Weather Minute for Friday October 1st, 2021

This morning will be chilly and foggy. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Use caution while traveling through the fog. Winds this morning will be calm.

High pressure will be over Pennsylvania today. This afternoon we will have blue sky and sunshine. High temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 70s. Winds this afternoon will be light from the northwest.

Tonight will be clear. Temperatures will tumble into the lower to mid 40s. Winds will calm overnight.