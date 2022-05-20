This morning we will have a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Today we will continue to see showers and storms through the middle of the day. Some storms could contain damaging winds, frequent lightning and downpours. Stay weather aware today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will also be quite humid.







Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.