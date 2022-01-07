Weather Minute for Friday January 7, 2022

This morning we will have scattered snow shower around. It will be blustery and cold with temperatures in the teens. Still watch for slick and icy patches as you commute.

Through the day we will continue to have some scattered snow showers with a partly cloudy sky. It will be windy and chilly. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. High temperatures will only be in the mid 20s. The winds will make it feel even colder.

Tonight temperatures will tumble into the single digits to lower teens. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.