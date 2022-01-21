Weather Minute for Friday January 21, 2022

This morning will be cold with temperatures in the single digits. Winds this morning will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Today we will have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Despite the sun, it will be a cold day. High temperatures will be in mid to upper teens. Winds will continue from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a clear sky as temperatures fall into the single digits and in some locations it will be below zero. This is the coldest air we’ve seen in a few years. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and that your pets have a safe and warm place to go inside.