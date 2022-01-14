Weather Minute for Friday January 14, 2022

This morning we will have some patchy fog with a cloudy sky. We could also see some flurries around Temperatures this morning will be in the 30s.

Today clouds will slowly break and it will become colder as the day goes on. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will be partially clear and cold. Temperatures drop into the single digits to lower teens. Winds will continue from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will bring in arctic air. Northern counties with the wind chill factored in, will feel like it is 10 to 15 degrees below zero tonight into Saturday morning. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chilly Advisory for Elk and Cameron county that begins at midnight and continues until Saturday at noon.