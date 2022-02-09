Weather Minute for February 9, 2022

This morning will be clear with temperatures ranging from the teens to the 30s. Winds will be light from the southwest.

Today there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. This afternoon we will see scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky showers turning to a few flurries or a snow shower. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.