Weather Minute for February 7, 2022

This morning temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s with a mainly clear sky.

Today we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Western counties could see a few flurries into early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 20s.