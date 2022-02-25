The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Somerset, Elk, Clearfield, Cambria, Blair, and Bedford until 10:00 AM this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory for Cameron, Centre, Jefferson, and Huntingdon Counties until 10:00 AM. A mix of sleet and freezing rain is tapering off but roads are still icy.

The rest of today will become windy with more clouds than sunshine. Some wind gusts will reach over 30 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Somerset, and Bedford counties from 10:00 AM this morning until 7:00 PM this evening.

Temperatures will briefly rise to near to just above 40 during the middle of the day on before it starts to turn colder during the afternoon.

There will be a scattering of flurries and a snow shower or two this afternoon.