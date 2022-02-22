Weather Minute for February 22, 2022

Today will be a cloudy day with rainfall as a low-pressure system moves through. It will be quite the soggy day.

Some places could pick up over a half an inch to an inch of rain. Due to this the National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Jefferson County until 7:00 AM Wednesday. For Elk County the Areal Flood Watch begins at noon and goes until midnight.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Rain tapers off tonight. Temperatures will be in the 40s.