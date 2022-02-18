Weather Minute for February 18, 2022

This morning we will have a few lingering showers and snow showers before clouds try to break. Use caution this morning, there could be icy roadways on your commute. The National Weather Service also continues an Areal Flood Watch for Elk and Cameron counties until noon.

It will be a colder day. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour making the air feel even colder.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight we will start off with a clear sky, before clouds move back in.