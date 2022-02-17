Weather Minute for February 17, 2022

This morning is cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A low pressure system arrives bringing us rainfall today. Today will be cloudy with showers by the late this morning.

This will turn into a steady rain by evening. This could lead to ponding on the roadways. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Elk and Cameron counties beginning at Noon until Friday at noon. For Jefferson County the Areal Flood Watch begins at 10:00 AM until 7:00 AM Friday.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the south ushering in the milder air.

Winds will pick up with the crossing of the front. We will see winds gusting up to 50 mph. Due to this the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Cambria, and Bedford counties from 6:00 PM tonight until 7:00 AM Friday morning. Tonight into Friday morning rain with a few rumbles of thunder will turn to a few snow showers for Friday morning. Temperatures Tonight fall into the 30s.