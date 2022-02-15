Weather Minute for February 15, 2022

This morning will be bitter cold with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. We will have a mainly clear sky.

Today with high pressure in place we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s with a mainly clear sky. Tonight you will be able to view the full moon of February.