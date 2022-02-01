Weather Minute for February 1, 2022

This morning we will have temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. Some valley locations will be in the single digits.

Today we will have clouds with some sunshine. There will be more clouds in the east compared to the west. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.